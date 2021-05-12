Citing Disturbing Protection Rollbacks, Secretary-General Affirms LGBTIQ+ Rights, Dignity, Commemorating International Day

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, observed on 17 May:

LGBTIQ+ people around the world face discrimination simply because of who they are. The COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating the situation.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United Nations has documented a worsening of discrimination, violence, hate speech, social and economic exclusion, stigma and obstacles in accessing health care, education, employment and basic services faced by LGBTIQ+ people. We have also seen disturbing efforts to roll back legal and social protections for their fundamental human rights.

Addressing inequality and leaving no one behind by ensuring equal rights for all are the pillars of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. As we work to recover better from the pandemic, we need to take concrete steps to repeal discriminatory laws, address violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics, and combat the root causes of these injustices.

The United Nations stands for the human dignity and rights of everyone, including LGBTIQ+ people. Let us work together for an inclusive world where everyone can live free and equal in dignity and rights, no matter who they are, where they live or whom they love.