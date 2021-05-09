Secretary-General Saddened by Death of Ghana’s Emmanuel Erskine, First United Nations Force Commander in Lebanon

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is saddened at the passing of Lieutenant General Emmanuel Erskine of Ghana at the age of 86.

Lieutenant General Erskine served as the first Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) from 1978 to 1981, a particularly difficult time for south Lebanon. He led UNIFIL in the initial implementation of Security Council resolution 425 (1978).

Lieutenant General Erskine worked in very challenging circumstances, during ongoing conflict, to restore international peace and security and assist the Lebanese Government in restoring its authority in the country’s south.

The Secretary-General extends his condolences to Lieutenant General Erskine’s family and to the Government of Ghana for their loss.