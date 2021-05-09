Marking Europe Day, Secretary-General Praises Region’s Contributions in Vaccine Access, Human Rights, Fighting Climate Change

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the occasion of Europe Day 2021, today:

I am pleased to greet the European Union, its member States and citizens on Europe Day. Seventy-one years ago, Robert Schuman set in motion one of the great projects of the century. Today, these ideals of cooperation, solidarity, peace and unity serve as inspiration to the world.

This year also marks the tenth anniversary of the European External Action Service, through which the European Union has played a key role in advancing peace, security and human rights — both in Europe and worldwide — in strong partnership with the United Nations.

As we mark these milestones, we are all too conscious that our institutions are being tested as never before. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and amplified deep fragilities and fault lines. The need for cooperation and solidarity has never been greater.

I commend Team Europe for the important support and contribution to COVAX — the global initiative to get vaccines and treatments to everyone, everywhere. The strong commitment demonstrated by the European Union to the Sustainable Development Goals is also fundamental to ensure a sustainable recovery that leaves no one behind.

I welcome your support for my appeal for a global ceasefire, and I will count on the European Union for bold climate action. I salute the new European climate law, which not only sets ambitious emission reduction targets, but also aims to support others in achieving a quantum leap towards net-zero emissions.

The United Nations attaches the highest importance to its partnership with the European Union. I look forward to continued friendship and cooperation to build a better world for all.