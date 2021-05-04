Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Unknown Gunmen’s Deadly Attack in Burkina Faso

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack perpetrated by unknown gunmen on 3 May on a village in the East region of Burkina Faso. He conveys his condolences to the bereaved families and to the Government and people of Burkina Faso.

The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and people of Burkina Faso in their efforts to address violent extremism and reinforce social cohesion across the country.