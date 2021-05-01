Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Suicide Attack in Afghanistan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the suicide attack in Puli-e-Alam, Logar Province, Afghanistan, on 30 April, which killed and injured many civilians and caused significant damage to civilian premises, including a hospital.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved families and to the Government and people of Afghanistan. He hopes that the observation of the holy month of Ramadan, a time for contemplation and compassion, will be an occasion to reflect on those who have been affected by the prolonged conflict in the country and to come together in renewed efforts toward peace.