Secretary-General Welcomes Somalia’s Nullification of Special Federal Election Law

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the decision of the Lower House of the Federal Parliament [of Somalia] to nullify the “Special Law on Federal Elections” and return to the electoral modalities outlined in the 17 September Electoral Agreement.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all Somali stakeholders to resume dialogue immediately and forge a consensual agreement on the holding of inclusive elections without further delay. He stresses the importance of a broad-based consensus for the country’s stability.