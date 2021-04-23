Secretary-General Stresses Need for More Networked, Inclusive Multilateralism, in International Day of Diplomacy Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, observed on 24 April:

The COVID-19 pandemic is a tragic reminder of how deeply connected we are. There is a clear and urgent need for concrete multilateral solutions, based on common action across borders for the good of all humanity, starting with the equitable distribution of vaccines as a global public good.

This need goes far beyond the pandemic. It applies to all the transnational threats we face: the climate crisis; air and water pollution; the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction; the development of new technologies in the absence of agreed principles and norms.

We need a more networked multilateralism, with stronger coordination between regional and international organizations, international financial institutions and public-private alliances.

We need an inclusive multilateralism that draws on civil society, business, local and regional authorities and others, and shares power more broadly and fairly.

And we need strong multilateral action now, to emerge from the pandemic safely, to address the climate crisis, and to build stronger, safer communities and societies.

Today, as we mark the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, let’s renew our commitment to global multilateral solutions that deliver for people and planet.