The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary General strongly condemns the attack on the Serena Hotel in Quetta, Pakistan, on 21 April. He conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and the people and Government of Pakistan.

The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and the people of Pakistan in their efforts to address terrorism and violent extremism.