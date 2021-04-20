Secretary-General Deeply Saddened by Death of Chad President Idriss Déby Itno, Calling Him Key Partner in Efforts to Counter Terrorism

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of President Idriss Déby Itno of Chad this morning. He expresses his profound condolences to President Déby Itno’s family, as well as to the people and the Government of Chad.

President Déby Itno was a key partner for the United Nations and made significant contributions to regional stability, particularly as part of efforts to combat terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime in the Sahel.

In these difficult times, the United Nations stands with the Chadian people in their efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous future.