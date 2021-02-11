Secretary-General, in Video Message for Lunar New Year, Says International Community Must Stand Together to Fight Covid-19, Take Climate Action

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, observed on 12 February:

Chun Jie Kuai Le! [春节快乐！ Happy Lunar New Year!]

I send my best wishes to everyone celebrating the Lunar New Year. This year is the Year of the Ox — the same sign as the year of my birth. The ox symbolizes energy, strength, and courage. These qualities are what the world needs now.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic brought great uncertainty and disruption. In 2021, we must stand together to fight the virus, take climate action and build a strong recovery from the pandemic.

I thank China and the Chinese people for your continuous support for multilateralism and the United Nations, across all pillars of our work. I look forward to our continuing cooperation.

I send my best wishes to all for prosperity, health and happiness in the Year of the Ox.

Xie Xie! [谢谢! Thank You!]