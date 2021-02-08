Decision to Extend Protection to 1.7 Million Venezuelans in Colombia Important Act of Solidarity, Secretary-General Says

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General commends today’s welcome announcement by the President of Colombia that the Government will provide temporary protection to the 1.7 million Venezuelans in the country. This important act of solidarity will allow approximately one third of the 5 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the region to formally access services and contribute to the Colombian economy.

The Secretary-General notes that this announcement comes at a time when the country is faced with the unrelenting health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The inclusion of Venezuelan refugees and migrants will contribute to the pandemic recovery process and enable Venezuelans in Colombia to access the country’s health and other basic services.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to accompany and support the Government and people of Colombia in their efforts to respond to the needs of vulnerable Colombians and Venezuelans.