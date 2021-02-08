Secretary-General Welcomes United States Intent to Re-Engage with Human Rights Council

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the decision of the United States to re-engage with the United Nations Human Rights Council. The Human Rights Council is the world’s leading forum for addressing the full range of human rights challenges. The Council’s mechanisms and special procedures are vital tools for ensuring action and accountability.

The United Nations looks forward to hearing the crucial voice of the United States across the Council’s urgent work.