High Court Verdict against Former Lord’s Resistance Army Commander ‘Milestone in Accountability’, Says Secretary-General, Spotlighting Gender Crimes

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General takes note of the judgment issued today by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Dominic Ongwen, a commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA). The Trial Chamber found Dominic Ongwen guilty of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including sexual and gender-based crimes, which took place in northern Uganda between July 2002 and December 2005.

The judgment is a significant milestone in accountability and a step forward in efforts to bring justice to the victims of LRA crimes and reaffirms that impunity will not be tolerated. It also marks the first time that the crime of forced marriage has been considered by the ICC and highlights the critical need to eradicate sexual and gender-based violence.

The Secretary-General’s thoughts are with the victims of crimes against humanity and war crimes for which Mr. Ongwen has been found guilty.