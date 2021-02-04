Secretary-General Commends International Institute of Humanitarian Law’s Legal Stewardship, Training Efforts, Marking Fiftieth Anniversary

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message to the fiftieth anniversary of the International Institute of Humanitarian Law, observed today:

I am pleased to congratulate the International Institute of Humanitarian Law on its fiftieth anniversary.

International humanitarian law is one of the oldest branches of international law, dating back to the Geneva Convention adopted more than 150 years ago. Through the decades, international humanitarian law continued to build on the Geneva Convention and today provides a robust legal regime that regulates the conduct of parties in times of armed conflict.

The United Nations has played a crucial role in treaty-making. Compliance is, of course, fundamental. The dissemination of international humanitarian law is critical to ensure more robust compliance, including training for the armed forces. I commend the International Institute of Humanitarian Law for its efforts to provide training on international humanitarian law, as well as on international refugee law for a variety of audiences.

As the Institute marks its fiftieth anniversary, we look forward to continuing to look to you to help deliver high-quality training on international humanitarian law, including for future United Nations peacekeepers.