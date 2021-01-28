Secretary-General Urges All Actors to Respect Myanmar Election Outcomes

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with great concern recent developments in Myanmar. He urges all actors to desist from any form of incitement or provocation, demonstrate leadership and to adhere to democratic norms and respecting the outcome of the 8 November general election. All electoral disputes should be resolved through established legal mechanisms.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the support of the United Nations to the people and Government of Myanmar in their pursuit of peace, inclusive sustainable development, humanitarian action, human rights and rule of law.