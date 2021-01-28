United States Decision to Restore Population Fund Contributions Sends Powerful Message that Rights of Women, Girls Matter, Secretary-General Stresses

The following statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres was issued today:

I welcome the announcement of the [United States] [Joseph R.] Biden-[Kamala D.] Harris Administration to restore funding to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The decision will transform and save women’s and girls’ lives across the world, from the most pressing humanitarian emergencies to the most remote and hard-to-reach communities, and everywhere in between.

I further welcome President Biden’s announcement rescinding the Mexico City policy. This policy has led to the defunding not only of reproductive health services globally, but also in recent years to broader health services, an issue which in the midst of the current pandemic has been shown to be central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Together, these decisions also send a powerful message to women and girls around the world that their rights matter.