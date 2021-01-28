China’s Success in Reducing Extreme Poverty Offers Rich Lessons for Realizing Sustainable Development Goals, Secretary-General Tells Global Conference

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the International Conference on Poverty Alleviation: China’s Rationale, today:

Thank you for the opportunity to take part in this international conference on poverty alleviation. This gathering offers a valuable forum to learn more about China’s vital efforts to eradicate poverty, achieve structural transformation and leave no one behind.

China has pursued a range of policies that has boosted investments in national productive capacities, agriculture and rural development — particularly infrastructure, social protection, health and educational services. This approach contributed to increasing productivity, created jobs and lifted millions of people out of extreme poverty in line with the Government’s 2020 target.

This success showcases the importance of determined political leadership and commitment at the highest levels to ending extreme rural poverty. As the world works to reignite efforts to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals, I am hopeful that this international conference will help to share the lessons learned from the Chinese experience.

Let’s keep working together to foster greater international cooperation to eradicate poverty in all its forms and leave no one behind.