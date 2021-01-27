Attempts to ‘Deny, Distort and Rewrite’ Holocaust History Gaining Global Currency, Secretary-General Warns, Calling for Facts on International Remembrance Day

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks to a virtual meeting on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, held today:

We meet today to commemorate the seventy-sixth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp. We honour the memory of all the victims of the Holocaust: 6he 6 million Jews, the Roma and Sinti, people with disabilities, those of mixed descent, the LGBTQ [lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender] community, Poles, Slavs and all those who were persecuted and killed by the Nazis and their collaborators.

Today’s meeting takes place online, under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already cost 2 million lives and sickened more than 90 million people around the world. The pandemic has put societies to the test, revealing long‑standing fractures and injustices. It has contributed to a resurgence in xenophobia and hate speech, including anti-Semitism — the oldest and most persistent form of racist and religious persecution.

From imperial Rome to medieval Europe to the modern world, Jews and their communities have suffered two millennia of discrimination, attacks, expulsions and periodic mass killings. Anti-Semitism found its most horrific expression in the Holocaust. The universal revulsion at this crime, followed by the founding of the United Nations and the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, promised an end.

But, it did not end. Indeed, today, anti-Semitism is resurgent in many places around the world. As the number of Holocaust survivors diminishes every year, white supremacists and neo-Nazis intensify their efforts to deny, distort and rewrite history.

In Europe, the United States and elsewhere, white supremacists are organizing and recruiting across borders, shamelessly flaunting the symbols of the Nazis and their murderous ambitions. We saw shocking examples in this nation’s capital in recent weeks.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given them new opportunities to exploit social turmoil, turn people against each other and target minorities based on religion, race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, disability and immigration status.

After decades in the shadows, neo-Nazis and their ideas are gaining currency and even a kind of respectability. In some countries, their messages and ideology can be heard in debates between mainstream political parties. In others, they have infiltrated police and State security services. Together, we must urgently strengthen our joint efforts against the danger they pose.

Cette année, la commémoration de l’Holocauste a pour thème « Face aux conséquences : relèvement et reconstitution après l’Holocauste ».

Pour de nombreux juifs, la fin de l’Holocauste n’a été que le début d’un périple incroyablement douloureux et difficile. Aucune personne ayant survécu à l’Holocauste n’a jamais pu retrouver sa vie d’avant.

L’Holocauste a changé le monde à jamais, sans possibilité de revenir en arrière. Aujourd’hui, alors que nous œuvrons pour que le monde puisse se relever de la pandémie de COVID-19, nous pouvons tirer d’importants enseignements de l’Holocauste.

Il faut s’attaquer aux fragilités et aux failles exposées par la pandémie et renforcer les liens qui nous unissent et qui reposent sur notre humanité commune. Cette année doit être celle de la guérison : guérir de la pandémie et guérir nos sociétés brisées au sein desquelles la haine a trop facilement pris racine.

Pour se relever, il faut investir dans la cohésion sociale, afin que chaque communauté se sente valorisée à la fois pour elle-même et en tant que partie intégrante d’un tout. Les dirigeants politiques, religieux et communautaires doivent chercher un terrain d’entente et trouver un consensus.

Partout, l’Organisation des Nations Unies s’emploie à aider les gouvernements à bâtir des sociétés inclusives, diverses et respectueuses, fondées sur les droits humains et l’État de droit, avec pour fil conducteur le Programme de développement durable à l’horizon 2030.

Nous avons besoin d’une action mondiale coordonnée, à la hauteur de la menace à laquelle nous sommes confrontés, pour faire alliance contre la montée et la propagation du néonazisme et de la suprématie blanche et pour lutter contre la propagande et la désinformation.

Au cours des 15 dernières années, notre Programme de communication sur l’Holocauste a porté haut et fort le témoignage des rescapés de l’Holocauste dans le monde entier. Notre Plan d’action des Nations Unies pour la protection des sites religieux propose des mesures concrètes pour soutenir les gouvernements, afin que chacun puisse jouir de son droit d’observer les rituels religieux en toute sécurité.

La Stratégie et le Plan d’action des Nations Unies contre les discours de haine témoignent de notre engagement à œuvrer de concert contre ce fléau.

The only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic is through science and fact-based analysis. The production of vaccines in record time is testimony to the power of science. There is no vaccine for anti-Semitism and xenophobia. But, the most effective weapon remains the facts and the truth.

The United Nations will continue to stand for the truth and against lies, bigotry, anti-Semitism and hatred. Our best tribute to those who died in the Holocaust is the creation of a world of equality, justice and dignity for all.