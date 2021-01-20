Welcoming ‘Positive Steps’ of New United States Administration to Support Migrants, Refugees, Secretary-General Stresses Strong Partnership Needed More Than Ever

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson fo UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the positive steps announced today by the United States Administration relating to migration and refugees.

The Secretary-General looks forward to working with the new United States Administration to strengthen multilateral cooperation in these areas. He also hopes to see the United States join the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

Support from the United States to address the needs of migrants and refugees has been strong and steadfast. This partnership is needed now more than ever as we seek to provide assistance, protection and sustainable solutions to the displacement of record numbers of people who have been forced to flee their homes as a result of conflict, violence or disaster, or are migrating in the hopes of finding a better life for themselves and their families.