Secretary-General Welcomes United States Re-engagement with World Health Organization, Stressing Critical Need for Global Anti-COVID-19 Solidarity

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the United States’ stated re-engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO). Supporting WHO is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts for a better coordinated response against COVID-19. Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences.

With vaccines being a critical tool in the battle against COVID-19, the United States joining and supporting the COVAX facility will give momentum to efforts to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all countries.