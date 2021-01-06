Secretary-General Applauds Stockholm Initiative’s Efforts to Overcome ‘Dangerous Trust Deficit’, in Message for Ministerial Meeting

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message to the Stockholm Initiative ministerial meeting in Amman today:

I am pleased to convey my warm greetings to the Stockholm Initiative’s ministerial meeting.

Individually, you represent different regions. Together, you represent a collective commitment to a world free of nuclear weapons — the highest disarmament priority of the United Nations. I commend your efforts to strengthen the disarmament and non-proliferation regime, especially its centrepiece, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

In seeking common ground, you are working to overcome a dangerous trust deficit between nuclear-armed States. We know the only way to eliminate nuclear risks is to eliminate nuclear weapons. The proposals you have developed to reduce nuclear risks and advance nuclear disarmament align with my Agenda for Disarmament. I hope that all States will support these efforts, including at the Tenth NPT Review Conference this year.

Despite many challenges, the NPT Review Conference remains the best opportunity to reinforce this vital pillar of our collective security and ensure that it remains fit for purpose. Since any use of nuclear weapons would have global ramifications, it is the responsibility of all States to prevent such a catastrophe.

I look forward to continuing to work with you to achieve our shared goal of a world free of nuclear weapons.

Thank you.