Secretary-General Welcomes Al Ula Declaration on ‘Stability and Solidarity’ Recognizing Importance of Unity among Gulf States

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the al Ula declaration on “solidarity and stability” announced at the Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today. The declaration recognizes the importance of unity among the GCC States and aims to strengthen regional security, peace, stability and prosperity. He also welcomes yesterday’s announcement on opening the airspace, land and sea borders between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and the State of Qatar.

The Secretary-General expresses his gratitude to those from the region and beyond, including the late Emir of Kuwait and the late Sultan of Oman, who worked tirelessly towards resolving the Gulf rift. He trusts that all countries concerned will continue to act in a positive spirit to strengthen their relations.