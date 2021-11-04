United Nations Secretary-General Appoints Colin Stewart of Canada Special Representative and Head, United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Colin Stewart of Canada as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP). Mr. Stewart will also perform the role of Deputy to the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Cyprus.

He succeeds Elizabeth Spehar of Canada to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her strong leadership and dedication over the course of her tenure.

Mr. Stewart, who most recently served as Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) (2017-2021), brings a demonstrated record of leadership and management, with over 28 years of experience in peace and security and international affairs.

He previously served as Deputy Head and Chief of Staff of the United Nations Office to the African Union in Addis Ababa, and held appointments in several United Nations field missions, including as Acting Chief of Staff and Chief of Political Affairs at the United Nations Integrated Mission in Timor-Leste (UNMIT) (2007 to 2009). He was a Canadian diplomat from 1990 to 1997.

Mr. Stewart is a graduate of Laval University in Canada. He is fluent in English and French.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1774-BIO/5047-PKO/694 of 1 December 2017.