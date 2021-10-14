Secretary-General Appoints Daniel Endres of Switzerland Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for East Africa

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Daniel Endres of Switzerland as Assistant Secretary-General to serve as the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for East Africa.

Mr. Endres, who has served in a range of senior roles in the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) headquarters, including as Director of the Division of International Protection, Director of the Division of External Relations and Director of the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework, brings with him over 32 years of experience in the humanitarian field.

Mr. Endres has also served in leadership roles in complex field operations, including as UNHCR Representative in Iraq and as Deputy UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan.

Mr. Endres’ career with UNHCR started in 1989 as an Associate Protection Officer in Peshawar, Pakistan, before serving as a Legal Officer in Warsaw, Poland (1991‑1994) and Head of Sub-Office in Aden, Yemen, in 1995. Mr. Endres began his professional career in 1986 as an Assistant at the Higher Regional Court (Oberlandesgericht) in Munich, Germany.

Mr. Endres was born in 1958 and is a fluent English and French speaker, in addition to his native German. He holds doctoral degrees in political science and law from the University of Munich, Germany.