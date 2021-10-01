Secretary-General Reappoints Natalia Kanem of Panama Executive Director of United Nations Population Fund

Following consultations with the Executive Board of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres has reappointed Natalia Kanem (Panama) as Executive Director of UNFPA for a second term of four years.

Dr. Kanem joined UNFPA in 2014 as UNFPA Country Representative in the United Republic of Tanzania. In 2016, she was named Assistant Secretary‑General and Deputy Executive Director (Programme), before being appointed Executive Director in October 2017. She brings more than 30 years of strategic leadership experience in the fields of preventive medicine, public and reproductive health, social justice and philanthropy to the role.

The Secretary-General noted his appreciation of UNFPA’s powerful advocacy to advance the sexual and reproductive health and rights agenda, address population dynamics and empower youth, as well as the Fund’s focus on accountability and effective management. He also noted his appreciation for its commitment to delivering transformative results in both development and humanitarian settings to end the unmet need for contraception, preventable maternal deaths and gender‑based violence in all its forms. He looks forward to furthering that work, together with UNFPA and partners, with urgency ahead of the 2030 [Sustainable Development Goals] deadline.

__________

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1763*-BIO/5035*-POP/1069* of 3 October 2017.