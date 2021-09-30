Secretary-General Appoints Alejandro Alvarez of Argentina United Nations Resident Coordinator in Algeria

On 25 September, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Alejandro Alvarez of Argentina as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Algeria, with the host Government’s approval.

Mr. Alvarez brings more than 20 years of experience in law, peacebuilding, human rights and sustainable development to the position, which he has acquired at the United Nations and externally. Within the Organization, he was Chief of the Rule of Law Unit in the Executive Office of the Secretary‑General and held senior posts at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including Team Leader for Rule of Law, Justice, Security and Human Rights in New York as well as Regional Adviser for Justice and Security Sector Reform for the Latin American and Caribbean region in Panama. He also supported early recovery initiatives in Haiti in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake and worked with the United Nations Verification Mission in Guatemala (MINUGUA).

Prior to joining the United Nations, Mr. Alvarez worked with non‑governmental organizations on justice sector reform issues and as an independent consultant with international organizations in Africa and in Latin America.

He has a master’s degree in criminal law and criminal policy from the University of Paris I (Panthéon-Sorbonne) in France and a degree in law from the University of Buenos Aires in Argentina.