Secretary-General Appoints Gianluca Rampolla del Tindaro of Italy United Nations Resident Coordinator in Venezuela

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Gianluca Rampolla del Tindaro of Italy as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Venezuela, with the host Government’s approval. He takes up his post on 23 August and will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator.

Mr. Rampolla del Tindaro has devoted more than 20 years of his professional career to development cooperation, humanitarian assistance and peacebuilding, both at the United Nations and externally. Within the Organization, he was most recently Resident Coordinator in Papua New Guinea, having served as Chief Political Affairs Officer at the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa in Libreville, Gabon.

He also worked at United Nations Headquarters in New York as Chief of Office for the Assistant Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support, and as Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs. Before that, Mr. Rampolla del Tindaro headed the Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the United Republic of Tanzania, and he was previously a Chief Technical Adviser at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Before joining the United Nations, he worked at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), assigned to the Western Balkans and Central Asia.

Mr. Rampolla del Tindaro holds a master’s degree in international affairs from the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom.

He is married and has one child.