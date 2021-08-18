Secretary-General Appoints Yesim Oruc of Turkey United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Yesim Oruc of Turkey as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana, with the host Government’s approval. She will take up her post on 22 August.

Ms. Oruc brings more than 20 years of experience in international relations and sustainable development to her new role, including leadership positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Most recently, she held a senior position at the UNDP Representation Office in Washington, D.C., in the United States, where she managed key organizational strategies and partnerships. She was also UNDP Country Director in Albania and led programme and partnership initiatives for UNDP country operations in Romania and Turkey.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Oruc was a copy editor in Cairo, Egypt.

She holds a master’s degree in Middle Eastern studies from the American University in Cairo and a bachelor’s degree in political science and comparative government from Yale University in the United States.