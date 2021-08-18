Secretary-General Appoints Barbara Manzi of Italy United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Barbara Manzi of Italy as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Burkina Faso, with the host Government’s approval. She will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator.

With long-standing United Nations experience in development and complex settings, Ms. Manzi’s focus was on planning and delivering services. She most recently served as Resident Coordinator in Djibouti.

Ms. Manzi previously held other leadership positions, including Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Ukraine, Iraq, Myanmar and Sri Lanka. She also served the Organization in the Southern Africa region, as well as in Angola, Central African Republic, Ethiopia and Haiti.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Manzi worked in the private sector, collaborating with non-governmental organizations, think tanks and universities on development, disaster management and reconstruction, as well as peacebuilding initiatives.

She holds a master’s degree in post-war reconstruction and development studies from the University of York in the United Kingdom, and a master’s degree in architecture from the Universita’ degli Studi di Firenze, in Italy.