Secretary-General Appoints Dmitry Shlapachenko of Ukraine United Nations Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Dmitry Shlapachenko of Ukraine as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, with the host Government’s approval. He will take up his post on 5 July.

Mr. Shlapachenko brings more than 25 years of experience in diplomacy, international cooperation, political and socioeconomic affairs, development coordination, peacebuilding, and strategic planning to the position. At the United Nations, he was most recently Team Leader for the Horn of Africa and the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) at Headquarters in New York with the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and the Department of Peace Operations. He also held leadership positions in Iraq, Kosovo, New York, Somalia, Tajikistan and Vienna.

Prior to joining the Organization, Mr. Shlapachenko worked with the United States Peace Corps and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). He was also a writer on international affairs in his country.

He holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in international journalism as well as a doctorate in international relations from the University of Kyiv, Ukraine, a master’s degree in political science from the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, and a master’s degree in international relations from the London School of Economics in the United Kingdom. He also completed a fellowship in international journalism and public policy at Duke University in North Carolina, United States.