Secretary-General Appoints Susan Ngongi Namondo of Cameroon United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Susan Ngongi Namondo of Cameroon as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Ngongi Namondo has more than 25 years of experience in development work, including 19 years leading development professionals in the areas of policy formulation and programme planning across four different United Nations agencies at the national, regional and headquarters levels.

Within the Organization, she most recently served as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Eritrea, after occupying other senior positions with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), including Representative to Ghana and Comoros, and Deputy Representative in Liberia. She also served the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Ngongi Namondo worked with the International Plant Genetic Resources Institute (IPGRI), an international scientific organization, and global non-profits including Caritas Internationalis and Catholic Relief Services.

She holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and in animal science from the University of Maryland in the United States, as well as master’s degrees in public administration from Columbia University, in the same country, and in animal health from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom.