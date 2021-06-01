Bernardo Mariano, Jr., of Mozambique Appointed Chief Information Technology Officer, Assistant Secretary-General, Office of Information and Communications Technology

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Bernardo Mariano, Jr., of Mozambique as Chief Information Technology Officer, Assistant Secretary-General, Office of Information and Communications Technology at United Nations Headquarters in New York. The Secretary-General conveys his deep appreciation to the former Chief Information Technology Officer, Atefeh Riazi of the United States, and the current Acting Chief Information Technology Officer, Patrick Carey of Ireland, for their work and dedication to the Organization.

Mr. Mariano brings to the position 28 years of experience within the United Nations system and international organizations, most recently serving as the Chief Information Officer and Director for Digital Health and Innovation at the World Health Organization (WHO), where he led the organization’s digital transformation journey, leveraging digital technologies and innovations to accelerate the achievement of WHO strategic goals.

Mr. Mariano started his career in 1993 with International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Mozambique and continued with IOM in Haiti, Mali, Angola, Kenya, Kosovo and South Africa in addition to Geneva, Switzerland before joining WHO in 2018. He served as IOM Senior Regional Adviser for Sub-Saharan Africa (2017-2018), Regional Director for Southern Africa (2009-2015) and served as IOM Chief Information Officer (2015-2017, 2002-2011), having championed several business transformation initiatives, driving innovations in operation and management systems, Enterprise Resource Planning systems, information technology, project management and network infrastructure.

He holds a Master of Science in global management from Salford University in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the Eduardo Mondlane University in Mozambique. Mr. Mariano is fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish, with a very good knowledge of French.