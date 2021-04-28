Secretary-General Appoints Alain Noudéhou of Benin Deputy Special Representative for United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Alain Noudéhou of Benin as his new Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and Resident Coordinator in Mali. Mr. Noudéhou will also serve as Humanitarian Coordinator.

He succeeds Mbaranga Gasarabwe of Rwanda, who will complete her assignment at the end of May 2021 and to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her stewardship of development and humanitarian efforts in Mali since taking up the role in 2015.

Mr. Noudéhou brings to the position extensive experience in international development and humanitarian affairs, most recently serving as Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan.

His earlier appointments included Chief of Staff at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in New York (2016-2017), Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in China (2014-2016), and Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Zimbabwe (2010-2014).

Before joining the United Nations, Mr. Noudéhou held senior positions between 1996 and 2002 for the then CHF International Inc., an international non-governmental organization currently named Global Communities, Partners for Good.

He holds a Master of Science in public management and policy from Carnegie Mellon University in the United States and a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Tsinghua University in China.

