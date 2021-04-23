Secretary-General Appoints Leonid Frolov of Russian Federation Executive Director, Office of United Nations Register of Damage

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Leonid Frolov of the Russian Federation as Executive Director of the Office of the United Nations Register of Damage caused by the Construction of the Wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in compliance with the provisions of General Assembly resolution A/RES/ES-10/17 (2007). The Vienna-based Office is a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly operating under the administrative authority of the Secretary-General.

He succeeds Vladimir Goryayev of the Russian Federation, who retired in 2020. The Secretary-General is grateful for Mr. Goryayev’s leadership of the Office and his dedicated service to the United Nations for more than three decades.

Mr. Frolov was Minister Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at his country’s embassy in Israel. Having worked in the foreign service since 1994, he has also held multiple positions in the Middle East and Northern Africa Department within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow.

His foreign service included postings to Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and Libya. From 2008 to 2011, he was First Secretary/Counsellor in the Office of the Russian Representative to the Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah.

In his new capacity, Mr. Frolov will head the Office’s secretariat, with responsibility for overseeing and administrating the work of the Office of the United Nations Register of Damage. As an ex-officio member of the Board of the Register of Damage, he will also be responsible for reviewing all the claim cases and presenting them for the Board to approve their inclusion in the Register.