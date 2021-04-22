General Assembly Decision Confirms Achim Steiner of Germany Administrator, United Nations Development Programme

Following the recommendation of the Secretary-General, after consultation with Member States, the General Assembly confirmed Achim Steiner of Germany as Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for a further four-year term of office beginning on 17 June.

Achim Steiner has been a global leader on sustainable development and international cooperation over three decades. During this time, he has championed sustainability, economic growth and equality, and has been a vocal advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals. Prior to joining UNDP as Administrator, he was the Director of the Oxford Martin School and Professorial Fellow of Balliol College, University of Oxford. Between 2006 and 2016, he served as Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and as Director‑General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi from 2009 to2011. Prior to that, he served as Director-General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature from 2001 to 2006, and as Secretary-General of the World Commission on Dams, in South Africa, from 1998 to 2001.

* This supersedes Press Release SG/A/1725-BIO/4954-DEV/3267 of 19 April 2017.