Secretary-General Appoints Fabrizio Hochschild Drummond of Chile as Envoy on Technology

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Fabrizio Hochschild Drummond of Chile as his Envoy on Technology.

Taking into account the growing prominence of technology issues and the recognition that the United Nations must enhance its efforts on digital cooperation and global connectivity, the Envoy will lead the implementation of the Secretary-General’s Roadmap on Digital Cooperation in close consultation with Member States, the technology industry, civil society and other stakeholders. The Envoy will complement ongoing technology-related efforts in relevant bodies and entities within the United Nations system.

Mr. Hochschild most recently supported the Secretary-General in coordinating preparations for the commemoration of the Organization’s seventy-fifth anniversary. In that role, he continued to assist the Secretary-General on issues related to frontier technologies and the follow-up to the High-Level Panel on Digital Cooperation.

He brings diversified senior leadership experience, both at Headquarters and in the field, having served as Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), United Nations Resident Coordinator, and Humanitarian Coordinator and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Colombia. He also served as Director of the Field Personnel Division in what was then the Department of Field Support in New York, and as Chief of Field Operations and Technical Cooperation in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva.

Mr. Hochschild began his United Nations career in 1988 with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Sudan and served in subsequent postings with that agency, as well as with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and in United Nations peacekeeping roles.

A graduate of the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, he is fluent in English, French, German and Spanish.

