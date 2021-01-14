Secretary-General Appoints Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal

On 6 January, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nepal, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Nyanti brings more than 20 years of experience in development and humanitarian work to the position, which she has acquired from assignments around the world with the United Nations and externally.

Within the Organization, Ms. Nyanti most recently served as Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Yemen, where she set up programmes that provided cash assistance to 9 million people, having held a similar position in the Gambia.

She also held leadership positions across the United Nations in Jordan, Namibia, Nepal and Nigeria, working in multiple sectors and agencies on key issues such as Ebola response coordination.

Before joining the United Nations, Ms. Nyanti was Director the National AIDS Control Programme in of country’s Ministry of Health. She authored the first Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria funding for Liberia’s national AIDS response and led the development and subsequent legislation of the national AIDS policy, guidelines and law.

Ms. Nyanti holds a master’s degree in public administration and is a globally accredited Partnership Broker.