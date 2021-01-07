Secretary-General Appoints Volker Perthes of Germany Special Representative, Head, United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Volker Perthes of Germany as his new Special Representative for Sudan and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

Mr. Perthes brings to this position over 25 years of experience in academia, research, international relations and diplomacy, including with the United Nations, as well as deep expertise in conflict resolution and regional geopolitics. From 2005 to September 2020, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP), where he currently holds the position of Senior Adviser. From 2015 to 2018, he served as Assistant Secretary-General then Senior Adviser to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, including as Chairperson of the International Syria Support Group’s Ceasefire Taskforce for Syria on behalf of the United Nations.

He has also served as Researcher and Head of Department at SWP from 1992 to 2005, and as Adjunct Professor for International Relations at Humboldt University of Berlin from 2007 to 2019. He began his academic career as Assistant Professor at the American University of Beirut (1991-1993).

Mr. Perthes holds a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from the University of Duisburg in Germany. He is fluent in English and Arabic.