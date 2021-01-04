Secretary-General Appoints Louise Aubin of Canada United Nations Resident Coordinator in Niger

On 1 January, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Louise Aubin of Canada as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Niger, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Aubin brings to the position more than 25 years of legal, policy and humanitarian experience acquired across the private and public sectors. At the United Nations, she most recently served as Regional Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in its multi-country office, based in Australia, after leading large-scale emergency responses around the world, including in Bangladesh.

She also led the Global Protection Cluster of the United Nations and served as the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) Deputy Director for International Protection, developing policies focused on children, gender, education and community-based programmes.

Ms. Aubin holds a degree in political science and a Juris Doctor from the University of Ottawa in Canada, as well as a master’s degree in law from the University of Poitiers in France.