Secretary-General Appoints Peter Lundberg of Sweden United Nations Resident Coordinator in Montenegro

On 1 January, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Peter Lundberg of Sweden as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Montenegro, with the host Government’s approval.

Mr. Lundberg has more than 25 years of experience in public, diplomatic, humanitarian and sustainable development service, acquired both at the United Nations and externally. Within the Organization, he most recently served as Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in north-east Nigeria from 2016 to 2018, taking on the role of Acting Humanitarian Coordinator as required.

After his assignment with the United Nations ended in 2018, Mr. Lundberg served as Head of his country’s Regional Development Cooperation for the Middle East and North Africa region in Sweden’s Embassy in Jordan and as Special Political Adviser on the Lake Chad Crisis in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Before serving in the United Nations from 1990 to 2016, he held leadership positions with the Swedish International Development Agency, including Director for Humanitarian Assistance and Deputy Head of the Humanitarian Division. He also worked with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) as External Relations Manager in Malaysia and Head of Delegation in Zimbabwe.

Mr. Lundberg also served as Sweden’s Deputy Consul General and Vice Consul in Jerusalem and was previously a non-commissioned officer in the Swedish Royal Navy.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political, economic and social geography and international law — with a strong focus on development studies — from Uppsala University in Sweden, and completed an advanced training programme in international humanitarian law at Harvard University in the United States.