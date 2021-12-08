Resumed Thirty-First Meeting of States Parties to United Nations Convention on Law of Sea Held at Headquarters, 8 December

NEW YORK, 8 December (Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea) ― The resumed thirty-first Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, presided by Holger Martinsen (Argentina), was held at United Nations Headquarters on 8 December. The background press release can be found at www.un.org/press/en/2021/sea2135.doc.htm.

The Meeting had been convened for the purpose of filling one vacant seat in the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, allocated to members of the Commission from Latin American and Caribbean States.

The Meeting elected Antonio Fernando Garcez Faria (Brazil) for a term of office commencing on the date of the election and ending on 15 June 2023.

A more detailed account of the proceedings of the resumed thirty-first Meeting of States Parties will be included in the report of the Meeting, to be issued in due course as document SPLOS/31/13.

For further information on the Meeting, including its documents, please visit the website of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs at www.un.org/Depts/los/meeting_states_parties/resumedthirtyfirstmeetingstateparties.htm.