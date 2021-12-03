Resumed Thirty-First Meeting of States Parties to United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea to Be Held on 8 December

The resumed thirty-first Meeting of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea will be held at Headquarters on 8 December 2021 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., for the purpose of filling one vacant seat in the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf allocated to the members of the Commission from Latin American and Caribbean States.

The thirty-first Meeting of States Parties was originally convened from 21 to 25 June 2021.

The election procedure and the list of candidates nominated for election are set out in two notes by the Secretary-General (SPLOS/31/11 and SPLOS/31/12, respectively).

For further information on the meeting, including its documents, the statement of qualification and the full curriculum vitae of the candidate nominated, the credentials, as well as the modalities of the meeting and the election, please visit the website of the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, Office of Legal Affairs at http://www.un.org/depts/los/meeting_states_parties/resumedthirtyfirstmeetingstateparties.htm.

Background on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea

The Convention, which entered into force on 16 November 1994, governs all aspects of ocean space and maritime issues, from navigational rights, maritime limits and marine scientific research to resource management, marine environment protection and dispute settlement. The Convention was opened for signature on 10 December 1982. It entered into force on 16 November 1994.

Comprising 320 articles and nine annexes, the Convention is often referred to as the “constitution for the oceans”, as it sets out the legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out and is of strategic importance as the basis for national, regional and global action and cooperation in the marine sector. Over the years, the Convention has made, together with its implementing Agreements, a pre-eminent contribution to the strengthening of peace, security, cooperation and friendly relations among all nations in conformity with the principles of justice and equal rights and to the promotion of the economic and social advancement of all peoples of the world. This contribution is in accordance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations as set forth in the Charter of the United Nations, as well as to the sustainable development of the oceans and seas.