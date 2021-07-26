Commission on Limits of Continental Shelf Announces Passing of Commissioner Jair Alberto Ribas Marques (Brazil), 18 July 2021

NEW YORK, 26 July (Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea) ― It is with deep sadness that the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf announces the demise of Rear Admiral Jair Alberto Ribas Marques (Brazil), a member of the Commission since he was first elected in 2012, on 18 July 2021.

Mr. Ribas Marques began his professional life in the Brazilian Hydrographic Service and enjoyed a long and distinguished career as an eminent hydrographer, including as Director of the Brazilian Hydrographic Centre and of the Directorate of Navy Civilian Personnel. He served in the Brazilian Navy with distinction and was honoured for his years of service and for his military, naval and cartographic contributions before retiring as Rear Admiral.

Throughout his notable career, Mr. Ribas Marques contributed to the development of hydrography and oceanographic sciences in Brazil, including by leading governmental and naval delegations in scientific and legal activities and conferences.

Commissioner Ribas Marques was a well-respected member of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf and made invaluable contributions to its work in the examination of submissions made by coastal States under article 76 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the establishment of the outer limits of the continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles from the baselines.

During his membership of the Commission, Rear Admiral Ribas Marques served in a number of capacities, including Vice-Chair of the Commission between 2017 and 2019 and, earlier, Vice-Chair of the Committee on Confidentiality. He was a member of nine subcommissions and contributed to the preparation of recommendations in respect of a number of submissions. He also served as a member of the Editorial Committee and the Training Committee during his first term.

Rear Admiral Ribas Marques will be remembered for his warm and friendly personality and, most importantly, as a beloved friend.

The Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf was established after the entry into force of the Convention (16 November 1994), at the sixth Meeting of States Parties to the Convention in 1997 and held its first session in June 1997. The current members of the Commission were elected in June 2017, at the twenty-seventh Meeting of States Parties, and will serve until 2023.

For additional information, please visit the website of the Commission, maintained by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea: www.un.org/Depts/los/index.htm.