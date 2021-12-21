Security Council 2127 Committee concerning Central African Republic Adds One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 21 December 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic approved the addition of the entry specified below to its Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the measures imposed by the Security Council and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

CFi.015 Name: 1: ALI 2: DARASSA

Title: na Designation: Founder and leader of the Unité pour la Paix en Centrafrique (UPC) DOB: 22 Sept. 1978 POB: Kabo, Ouham Prefecture, Central African Republic Good Quality a.k.a.: a) Ali Darassa Mahamat b) Ali Mahamat Darassa c) Ali Daras d) Ali Darrassa Low Quality a.k.a.: a) Général Ali Darassa Nationality: Central African Republic Passport no.: National Identification No.: 10978000004482 Address: Listed on: 21 Dec. 2021 Other information: Ali Darassa founded and still leads the Central African Republic (CAR)-based militia group Unité pour la Paix en Centrafrique (UPC), which has killed, tortured, raped, and displaced civilians, committed a large number of abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, and engaged in arms trafficking, illegal taxation activities, and warfare against CAR defence and security forces, as well as other militias, since its creation in 2014. In December 2020, he played a leading role in the creation of the Coalition des patriotes pour le changement (CPC) that took up arms to oppose the elections and attempted to enter the capital Bangui, in violation of the commitments made by the UPC under the Accord politique pour la paix et la reconciliation (APPR) signed on 6 February 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

