Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Adds One Entry to Its Sanctions List

On 21 December 2021, the Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al‑Qaida, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities approved the addition of the entry specified below to its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities subject to the assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2368 (2017), and adopted under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations.

A. Individuals

QDi.431 Name: 1: SANAULLAH 2: GHAFARI 3: na 4: na

Name (original script): ثناء اللہ غفاری

Title: Dr. Designation: na DOB: 28 Oct. 1994 POB: Afghanistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Dr. Shahab al Muhajir b) Shahab Muhajer c) Shahab Mohajir d) Shahab Mahajar e) Shihab al Muhajir f) Shihab Muhajer g) Shihab Mohajir h) Shihab Mahajar Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Afghanistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: a) Afghanistan (2021) b) Kunduz, Afghanistan (previous) Listed on: 21 Dec.2021 Other information: Leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) (QDe.161). Information Technology Expert. Photo is available for inclusion in the INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals.

In accordance with paragraph 55 of resolution 2368 (2017), the Committee has made accessible on its website the narrative summaries of reasons for listing of the above entry at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list/summaries.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List is updated regularly on the basis of relevant information provided by Member States and international and regional organizations. An updated List is accessible on the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee’s website at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/1267/aq_sanctions_list.

The United Nations Security Council Consolidated List is also updated following all changes made to the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List. An updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible via the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.