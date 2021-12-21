Security Council Renews Mandate of United Nations Disengagement Observer Force for Six Months, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2613 (2021)

The Security Council today renewed the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan for six months, until 30 June 2022, requesting the Secretary-General to ensure that the mission has the required capacity and resources to fulfil its mandate in a safe and secure way.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2613 (2021) (to be issued as document S/RES/2613), the 15-member organ also stressed the obligation on Israel and Syria to scrupulously and fully respect the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement and called on them to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any breaches of the ceasefire and the area of separation.

Further by the text, the Council underlined that the Force remains an impartial entity and stressed the importance to halt all activities that endanger United Nations peacekeepers on the ground and to accord Organization personnel on the ground the freedom to carry out their mandate safely and securely.

The Council also called on all groups other than the Force to abandon all UNDOF positions and return the peacekeepers’ vehicles, weapons and other equipment, while also calling on all parties to cooperate fully with the operations of the mission, to respect its privileges and immunities and to ensure its freedom of movement, as well as the security of and unhindered and immediate access for the United Nations personnel carrying out their mandate.

