Extending Mandate for ISIL (Da’esh) Sanctions Framework, Security Council Unanimously Adopts Resolution 2610 (2021)

Updating comprehensive counter-terrorism measures against Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Da’esh, and Al-Qaida today, the Security Council extended the mandates of the Ombudsperson and the Monitoring Team for its related sanctions regime for two and a half years.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2610 (2021) (to be issued as document S/RES/2610(2021)) and acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member organ extended the mandate of the Office of the Ombudsperson, established by resolution 1904 (2009), for 30 months. Through the text, the Council affirmed that the Ombudsperson should continue to receive requests from individuals, groups, undertakings or entities seeking to be removed from the sanctions list but must neither seek nor receive instructions from any Government.

It further affirmed that the Ombudsperson should continue to present observations and a recommendation on delisting to the sanctions regime, formally known as Security Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and 2253 (2015) concerning ISIL (Da’esh), Al-Qaida and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.

Moreover, the Council requested the Secretary-General to continue to strengthen the capacity of the Ombudsperson’s Office by providing necessary resources, including for translation services, and to make the necessary arrangements to ensure its continuity to carry out its mandate, in an independent, effective and timely manner. In that regard, the Council strongly urged Member States to provide all relevant information to the Ombudsperson, including any relevant confidential information.

The Council also extended the mandate of the current New York-based Monitoring Team and its members, established pursuant to paragraph 7 of resolution 1526 (2004), for 30 months to assist the Committee and the Ombudsperson, requesting that it provide the Committee quarterly oral briefings on its analysis of global implementation of resolutions 2199 (2015) and 2178 (2014).

The resolution adopted today covers a wide range of measures, including asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, and also includes some updates to the relevant provisions.

On asset freeze, the Council decided that to ensure careful consideration of requests for basic and extraordinary exemptions, the Committee will immediately acknowledge receipt of the request, except in instances where the information provided is insufficient.

By other terms of the text, the Council decided that Member States should undertake appropriate measures to promote the exercise of enhanced vigilance by their nationals, persons subject to their jurisdiction and entities incorporated in their territory or subject to their jurisdiction that are involved in the production, sale, supply, purchase, transfer and storage of raw materials and components that can be used to manufacture improvised explosive devices or unconventional weapons. These measures include the issuance of good practices, information sharing, the establishment of partnerships and the development of national strategies and capabilities to counter improvised explosive devices.

Moreover, the Council called upon Member States to improve international, regional and subregional cooperation to address the issue of foreign terrorist fighters returning to their countries of origin, transiting through, traveling to or relocating to or from other Member States. It then urged Member States to expeditiously exchange information, through bilateral or multilateral mechanisms, concerning the identity of foreign terrorist fighters.

The meeting began at 2:04 p.m. and ended at 2:06 p.m.