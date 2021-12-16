Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Discusses Report of Chair’s Visit to South Sudan from 16 to 20 November

During its informal consultations held on 2 December, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan discussed the report of the Chair regarding his visit to South Sudan from 16 to 20 November.

In an overview of his report, the Chair shared his impressions of the situation in South Sudan, the progress in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, as well as progress in the implementation of the key benchmarks as established in paragraph 2 of resolution 2577 (2021), based on his interactions with representatives of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, including the President, First Vice‑President and Vice‑Presidents, the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, members of the Council of Ministers, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), diplomatic missions and civil society representatives, including women’s and youth groups and religious leaders, both in Juba and Wau.

Members of the Committee discussed the report and commended the Chair for organizing the visit, as it allowed the Committee to receive information from the ground on the progress and challenges faced by South Sudan in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement and the key benchmarks as established in paragraph 2 of resolution 2577 (2021).