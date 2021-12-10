Security Council Committee concerning Libya Considers Interim Report of Its Panel of Experts

On 1 December 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held informal consultations to consider the interim report of its Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 13 of resolution 2571 (2021).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel, who was joined by the other experts via videoteleconference. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel of Experts.

Subsequently, the Committee discussed the recommendation contained in the interim report.