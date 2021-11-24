Security Council Press Statement on Colombia

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Juan Ramón de la Fuente Ramírez (Mexico):

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Final Peace Agreement between the Government of Colombia and the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP), the members of the Security Council congratulated the parties and the people of Colombia on the important achievements of the peace process. They recalled that the Final Peace Agreement had not only ended five decades of conflict but also laid the foundations for deeper transformations to address its root causes and ensure lasting peace.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the significant progress achieved thus far in this regard including the transformation of the former FARC‑EP from an armed group into a political party, and steady advances in the reintegration process; the implementation of development plans in conflict-affected regions designed with the involvement of communities; continued progress by the Comprehensive System for Truth, Justice, Reparation and Non-Repetition with the rights of victims at its core; and the creation of special transitional electoral districts to facilitate the political participation of historically excluded populations.

The members of the Security Council commended both parties’ continued commitment to the Final Peace Agreement and encouraged all actors to seize the opportunity of this milestone to redouble and accelerate their efforts towards its comprehensive implementation — noting the importance of implementing all its aspects including the ethnic and gender provisions — and address the significant outstanding challenges to the long-term consolidation of peace.

Foremost among these challenges, the members of the Security Council reiterated their concern regarding the persistent threats, attacks and killings targeting former FARC-EP members who laid down their arms as participants in the peace process, as well as community and social leaders, including women leaders and those from indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities. They underscored the imperative of tackling the ongoing violence in conflict-affected areas, including by strengthening security and protection measures, implementing comprehensive rural reform including alternatives to illicit economies, and enhancing the integrated presence of the State. They emphasized the importance of enhancing education and employment opportunities including for former combatants.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the visit to Colombia by the Secretary-General to coincide with the anniversary of the Final Peace Agreement. They praised the work of the United Nations Verification Mission, working in coordination with the wider United Nations system in Colombia.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full and unanimous support for the peace process and reaffirmed their commitment to continue accompanying the Colombian people on their journey towards lasting peace. They underlined that Colombia’s peace process continued to serve as a prime example to the world of the possibility of resolving armed conflict through dialogue.